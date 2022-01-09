WATCH: Angel Correa wonder goal puts Atletico Madrid at Villarreal

Atletico Madrid have enjoyed a dream start to their crunch La Liga clash away at Villarreal.

Diego Simeone is looking to haul his team back into the Champions League places, with a positive result on the Spanish East Coast, and Angel Correa has fired them into a 1-0 lead.

Despite neither side really creating anything clear cut in terms of chances in the opening stages Correa pounced to fire home a spectacular breakthrough.

The Argentinian international seized on a loose ball in midfield, and with Villarreal stopper Geronimo Rulli out of position in goal, he lobbed him from just inside the hosts half.

WHAT A GOAL! 😱😱 Angel Correa scores from just past the halfway line! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Or6Mb6Yd1w — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 9, 2022

Correa’s goal continues a strong start to 2022 to for the winger after netting a brace to secure a 2-0 win at Rayo Vallecano on their first game back in action after the winter break.

His seventh league goal of 2021/22 now brings him level with Luis Suarez as Atletico’s top league goal scorer so far this season.

