Vinicius Junior has given the credit to three of his Real Madrid teammates for Saturday night’s win over Valencia.

Los Blancos returned to winning ways with a 4-1 victory over Valencia on Saturday thanks to a brace from each of Vinicius and Karim Benzema.

It was an important win for Real Madrid, who returned from the Christmas break with a shock defeat to Getafe.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men looked back to their strong selves on Saturday night, and much of the credit went to scorers Benzema and Vinicius.

But according to Vinicius himself, it is the midfield trio of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos who deserve it.

Asked about one of his goals, he said, as cited by Diario AS: “It was an improvisation after Karim’s play.

“I always try to improve, to score goals for Madrid. If Toni, Case and Luka play like today, we are always going to win. They had a great game.”

The midfield trio have been excellent again this season, remaining one of the best midfields in world football.

They have been key to Real Madrid’s success already this season, and keeping them fit and firing will be as important to Ancelotti as keeping Benzema and Vinicius on the beat.