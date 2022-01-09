Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has issued his verdict on the penalty controversy during his side’s win over Valencia.

Vinicius was electric as Los Blancos steamrolled Valencia, winning 4-1 thanks to a brace from the winger and Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid never looked back after scoring their first, but it was their first that caused the controversy.

Los Blancos were given a helping hand when Casemiro was brought down just inside the penalty area.

It didn’t look as though the midfielder could get to the ball after a heavy touch, and the contact wasn’t overly significant, but the penalty was given anyway.

The decision has not gone down well at all with Valencia, who even tweeted about the controversy using their club account.

But as you might expect, Casemiro’s Real Madrid teammate Vinicius thinks it did look like a penalty from where he was on the turf.

“On the pitch, I thought that it was a penalty, but I haven’t seen the video,” he told Movistar after the game.

“The referee was there to whistle, he has whistled, there was a penalty for each team and here we are.”