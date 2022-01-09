Karim Benzema continues to lead the Pichichi race after yet another brace on Saturday night.

The race for La Liga’s top scorer award has been a one-sided affair so far this season.

Benzema raced out to an early lead, and after a recent drought – or at least by his standards – the Frenchman has gone on to extend his lead.

On Saturday night, he scored twice in a single game for the sixth time this season in club football alone.

It’s that sort of form which has made him a solid bet to win the Pichichi this season, but teammate Vinicius Junior is not making it too easy.

The Brazilian also scored twice on Saturday to manage his fourth brace of the season, and that saw him return to second in the top scorer list.

Below the Real Madrid pair, there hasn’t been too much movement. Though, Iago Aspas has shot up to number four in recent weeks, while Gerard Moreno is back in the frame at seven, scoring seven goals in four games following a long spell out with injury.

Here is the top eight.

Karim Benzema – 17

Vinicius Junior – 12

Juanmi – 11

Iago Aspas, Joselu – 10

Raul de Tomas – 9

Gerard Moreno, Memphis Depay – 8