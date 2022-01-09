Real Betis have scored a brilliant goal this afternoon to put them ahead in Vallecas.

Betis have the difficult task of dismantling Rayo Vallecano‘s brilliant home record this afternoon.

Rayo have the best home record in Europe as things stand, winning seven of eight home games.

And Betis’ task didn’t get any easier when they lost Alex Moreno to a red card for a dangerous play on Izi.

But Manuel Pellegrini’s men have the third best away record in La Liga, and they showed it with a superb piece of play to take the lead two minutes into stoppage time in the first half.

Sergio Canales, who recently signed a new contract with Betis, produced some brilliant individual work before offloading the ball and making a darting run to the back post.

Nabil Fekir and Hector Bellerin then combined before Canales got on the end of Bellerin’s cross.

The goal looked so good even some of the Rayo home support gave Betis a round of applause.

UK-based readers can watch the goal below.