Barcelona may not be likely to offload defender Sergino Dest despite recent transfer speculation.

Barca are looking to offload players with the aim of adding to Philippe Coutinho‘s exit earlier this week.

Coutinho joined Aston Villa on a loan deal, but his exit alone is not enough for Ferran Torres to be registered, let alone any potential further signings.

Further exits are expected in the coming days and weeks, and defender Dest has been linked with a move away having failed to impress Xavi Hernandez.

The Dutchman has suffered from injury issues of late, but when he has played, he has rarely caught the eye.

The likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for Dest, who is attractive to many clubs due to his ability to get forward from defence.

But according to his agent, it’s not likely Dest will be going anywhere any time soon.

Michael Reschke simply told BILD via Sport: “He doesn’t have the intention of changing club.”

That could be that unless Barca do indeed want Dest to leave, which might depend on the possibilities in the market.