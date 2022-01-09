Rayo Vallecano managed to save their home unbeaten record against Real Betis today.

The Vallecas side welcomed Manuel Pellegrini‘s men on Sunday afternoon having won eight of their nine home games so far this season, drawing the other.

And they faced seeing their unbeaten home run coming to an end when Betis took the lead in first-half stoppage time.

Sergio Canales turned home a brilliant team goal with Betis responding excellently to losing Alex Moreno to a red card earlier in the half.

Moreno caught Izi on the head when trying to reach a ball in the air, and he paid the price.

Rayo responded well in the second half, however, and Betis started to show signs of tiredness.

Ivan Balliu received a lose ball on the edge of the six yard box after a scramble and showed brilliant composer to hammer home from close range.

Rayo had chances to get all three points after finding the leveller, but Betis held on, with Rui Silva putting on a fine performance in goal.

The draw means Rayo maintain an unbeaten home record after 10 games, while staying in seventh, a point ahead of Barcelona, though Villarreal can leapfrog them later today should they win.

Betis, meanwhile, remain in third place, a point above Real Sociedad and seven behind Sevilla, who can extend that lead this afternoon.