Here are your morning headlines for January 9.

Benzema and Vini do it again

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have been near unstoppable so far this season.

And they continued their fine form on Saturday night, each scoring twice in a comfortable win over Valencia for Real Madrid.

Benzema still leads the scoring charts with 17 goals, and Vinicius is now second with 12.

Bordalas plays down controversy

Valencia boss Jose Bordalas has put at least a portion of the blame on his players despite claims of a ‘robbery’ from inside the club following a controversial penalty decision.

“I won’t speak of a robbery,” he said after the game. “The penalty conditioned the game and they have cut through us as if we were butter.”

Valencia’s twitter account tweeted claiming they had been robbed during the game.

Alves returns

Dani Alves made his second Barcelona La Liga debut on Saturday night, 13 years after his first.

Alves was signed in the winter but wasn’t able to be registered until earlier this week due to La Liga rules.

He returned to make his first La Liga appearance since joining the club on Saturday as Barca drew with Granada.