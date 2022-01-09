Barcelona have suffered another injury blow following their draw with Granada.

The Blaugrana allowed two points to slip from their grasp on Saturday night when they conceded a last-minute equaliser.

Barca’s season so far has been marred by injury issues, and that has even seen them change the entire medical department following the appointment of Xavi Hernandez.

But while some injuries are clearing up, with the likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri and Martin Braithwaite all set to return in the coming weeks, there have been further fitness blows.

Ronald Araujo suffered a hand injury that required surgery this week, while Frenkie de Jong has been ruled out for a couple of weeks with a muscular problem.

On Saturday night, there was another blow, with defender Eric Garcia limping off in the 54th minute.

Barca have since confirmed that Garcia has suffered a distal injury to the femoris of the right thigh.

That will mean at least a couple of weeks out for Garcia, and Xavi now has a defensive issue on his hands given the absence of Araujo.

Barca still have Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique, while Oscar Mingueza can also fill in.

Samuel Umtiti, meanwhile, is being touted for an exit, and Barca have been resistant to calling upon the Frenchman this season.