Athletic Club slip to derby draw at Alaves as Osasuna edge out Cadiz

Athletic Club were held to a 0-0 draw at neighbours Alaves in Sunday’s La Liga action as Osasuna picked up a 2-0 win over Cadiz.

Marcelino’s side had made a solid winning start to 2022, but they were unable to force a breakthrough at the Estadio Mendizorroza, as Inaki Williams and Raul Garcia both missed key chances.

FINAL I Empate sin goles en Mendizorrotza. Los leones buscaron el gol de la victoria, pero no lograron batir a Pacheco. #AlavesAthletic #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Kb92YCLf9r — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) January 9, 2022

The visitors now head off to Saudi Arabia in midweek to face Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi final with struggling Alaves without a game for nine days.

Osasuna secured their first league win of 2022 as Jagoba Arrasate’s side overpowered the relegation threatened Andalucians.

Goals either side of the break, from Ante Budimir and Kike Barja, sealed the win, as the hosts move up to 12th in the table.

Arrasate’s charges are next in action away at Celta Vigo on January 19 with Cadiz travelling to Sporting Gijon in Copa del Rey action next weekend.

