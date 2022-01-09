Antoine Griezmann wants Atletico Madrid stay

Antoine Griezmann has confirmed he wants to stay at Atletico Madrid and not return to Barcelona.

The French star opted to go back to Los Rojiblancos on loan at the start of the season after growing unsettled in Catalonia at the back end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The deal which brought him back to the Spanish capital was a one year loan deal, with the option of a further 12 month extension, and a compulsory €40m transfer in 2023.

However, still being a Barcelona player, Griezmann is determined to remain with Diego Simeone’s side, with the potential of his purchase clause being moved forward to 2022.

“I wanted to play with ‘Cholo’ again, at Atletico,” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“That’s what I wanted the most. The truth is that I’m enjoying being back here, and I hope to continue.

“I hope Atletico loves me as long as I can continue at the level they demand and we can write another beautiful story.”

Griezmann has made a positive return to Atletico so far in 2021/22, with eight goals in 19 games across all competitions.

However, he is expected to miss at least a month of first team action after suffering a muscle injury in their Copa del Rey win over Rayo Majadahonda.