Abde Ezzalzouli cleared to travel to Saudi Arabia for Spanish Super Cup trip

Rising Barcelona star Abde Ezzalzouli has been cleared to travel to Saudi Arabia in midweek for their Spanish Super Cup clash with Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old has been missing from Xavi’s first team action in recent weeks after testing positive for Covid-19 at the end of 2021.

He returned to the fold for their 1-1 weekend draw with Granada with a second half cameo in Andalucia.

However, after missing out on for their trip to the Riyadh, for the Diego Maradona Cup final clash with Boca Juniors last month, his participation was in doubt.

According to reports from Diario AS, the previous ‘bureaucratic issues’ which blocked him from flying for the Middle East in 2021, have now been resolved by the club.

Xavi will wait until the last minute to name his squad, with a report from Marca claiming Ferran Torres and Pedri will miss out after returning new positive tests for Covid-19 this weekend.