Vini Jr and Karim Benzema inspire Real Madrid to 4-1 Valencia win

Real Madrid fired a La Liga title message this weekend as the league leaders won 4-1 at home to Valencia.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side stretched their muscles in the Spanish capital as two goals each from star pair Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior sealed all three points.

14 – Vinícius Júnior 🇧🇷 has scored 14 goals from his 34 shots on target for @realmadriden this season in all competitions (68 shots), just one goal fewer than with his previous 71 shots on goal for Real Madrid (15 goals from 195). Metamorphosis. pic.twitter.com/W0DS8F8sDE — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 8, 2022

Neither side created much in the opening stages before Benzema tucked home from the penalty spot before the break.

However, despite a slow start, Real Madrid went into cruise control after the break as Vini Jr buried a quick fire double before the hour mark.

Vini Jr doubles the Real Madrid lead! 🔥 Brilliant from the young Brazilian as he nets his 11th goal of the season 👏 pic.twitter.com/ONi2DrydmO — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 8, 2022

Los Che did look to rally in the final stages as Goncalo Guedes headed home after Thibaut Courtois kept out his powerful spot kick.

But any chance of a comeback was ended in the final minutes as Benzema measured home a fourth.

Up next for Ancelotti’s side is a trip to Saudi Arabia to face Barcelona on the Spanish Super Cup with Valencia up against Atletico Balearics next weekend in Copa del Rey action.

Images via Getty Images