Rodrygo is hoping to become important for both Real Madrid and Brazil in 2022

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo turns 21 tomorrow. The Brazilian is happy in Spain and looking forward to continuing to develop and grow as a player for both his club and his country according to a report in Marca.

He’ll hope to start for Madrid against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu after the good performance he delivered against Alcoyano during the week. He assisted Eder Militao’s goal and was also integral to Madrid’s second goal later on.

Rodrygo is ambitious, but knows that it’s tricky to become an undisputed starter for a club as big as Madrid. He’s giving everything he can in each game he plays to prove that the right wing of Madrid’s attack should belong to him.

Rodrygo’s resolution for the New Year is to earn more minutes for Madrid and make it into Brazil’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. So far he’s earned three caps for his country but failed to score a single goal – the only way he’ll be able to turn Tite’s head is by putting in quality performances for his club every week.