Real Sociedad clinch first La Liga win of 2022 over Celta Vigo

Real Sociedad have picked up their first La Liga win of 2022 as the Imanol Alguacil’s side edged out a 1-0 victory at home to Celta Vigo.

La Real have boosted their case for a European spot with this win as Alguacil’s team showed an early ruthless edge against the Galicians.

Skipper Mikel Oyarzabal fired the hosts into an early lead as he lashed home after his initial effort was saved.

Mikel Merino came close to doubling their advantage either side of the restart as Celta struggled to force the issue at the opposite end.

Aritz Elustondo did have the ball in the net for La Real in the final stages but his header was ruled out by VAR for an offside in the build up.

Up next for Alguacil is a midweek game against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey, with Celta already out of the competition, ahead of facing Osasuna next weekend in league action.

Images via Getty Images