Real Madrid’s predicted lineup for this evening’s clash with Valencia

Real Madrid welcome Valencia to the Santiago Bernabeu for another important La Liga clash. Los Blancos want to win to keep Sevilla at arm’s length – if they lose and the Andalusians beat Getafe tomorrow afternoon there’s just two points between them.

Madrid are top of the table, of course, and very much deserving of their status as the best team in Spain. But their form has stuttered a little recently. Valencia are ninth, but they’re in decent form having won three of their last five. Their coach Jose Bordalas, however, has never beaten Madrid.

Madrid are expected to set up in a 4-3-3 shape, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

Casemiro will anchor the midfield, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric either side of him. Karim Benzema will lead the line, flanked by Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior.