Radamel Falcao to renew his contract with Rayo Vallecano until 2023

Radamel Falcao has renewed his contract with Rayo Vallecano until the summer of 2023 according to a report in Marca. The contract has already been signed and the news will become official in the coming days.

Falcao has proven since returning to La Liga with Rayo that he still has what it takes to compete amongst the elite of the elite, and he’s eager to continue competing for the club.

Falcao has shown total professionalism since the day he arrived at Vallecas and has integrated perfectly into the dynamics of Andoni Iraola’s first-team setup. He loves the environment at the club, as well as the coaching staff, dressing room and supporters.

About to turn 36, Falcao wants to help Colombia make it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next November and believes the best way to achieve that is to continue playing in La Liga with Rayo. He’s scored five goals in eleven games so far this season.