Luis Suarez makes classy gesture to injured Rayo Majadahonda keeper

Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez has reached out to Rayo Majadahonda keeper Gorka Giralt after accidently injuring him last week.

Suarez trod on the Basque stopper’s hand in the early stages of Los Rojiblancos 5-0 Copa del Rey win over the third tier side at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The incident forced Giralt off inside the first five minutes of the game and he will now require surgery on a hand injury.

Giralt was quick to dismiss any blame on the Uruguayan’s part for the collision with Suarez contacting him to apologise and give the 26-year-old a signed shirt.

“He steps on me by accident and I’m unlucky enough to break my finger like a walnut”, as per reports from Diario AS.

Giralt is now expected to miss the bulk of Rayo Majadahonda’s end of season run in with his side currently top of Group B in the Segunda Division B.

Atletico face a trip to Real Sociedad in the last 16 next week with Diego Simeone’s side looking to reach the quarter final stage for the first time since 2018.