Liverpool are considering a move for Barcelona starlet Gavi

Liverpool are interested in Barcelona midfielder Gavi according to a report in The Liverpool Echo. The Andalusian has just 18 months to run on his contract at Barcelona and it’s understood he earns very little money comparative to his importance to the team.

Negotiations to renew at Camp Nou have apparently stalled, and it’s here where Liverpool could swoop in and offer the 17-year-old starlet much better terms. It’s understood Gavi wants to stay at Barcelona, but a deal could happen should the current stasis in negotiations continue.

Because Barcelona are in need of funds. They’ve just offloaded Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa but are also keen to move on Samuel Umtiti this transfer window to free up financial space. If they don’t they may have to sell some of their prized assets.

Gavi broke into Barcelona’s first team at the beginning of the season and has become one of the revelations of La Liga, also earning himself a call-up to Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team.