Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Lyon this weekend after only just recovering from covid-19 according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. The Argentina has trained three times since testing negative, but he’s not ready to play.

Neymar, who’s injured and is expected to return to training in about three weeks, will also miss the clash, leaving Kylian Mbappe to take centre stage. Not that there’s a whole lot riding on the tie – PSG are 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and look a dead cert to reclaim the title from last season’s winners Lille.

It’s Europe where PSG will really be tested. They’ve been drawn with Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League and are determined to finally win club football’s ultimate prize. The powers-that-be at the Parc des Princes will hope that Messi, Neymar and Mbappe are in top form for that fixture.