Levante beat Mallorca to secure first victory of the season

Levante registered their first win of the season on Saturday afternoon, beating Mallorca 2-0 in dramatic fashion in La Liga.

Roberto Soldado put Levante one up two minutes into the second half only for Brian Olivan to miss a penalty 21 minutes later.

Jose Campana then saw red eight minutes from time, with Fer Nino seeing an equaliser ruled out by VAR the minute before. Jose Luis Morales scored the winner deep in stoppage time.

The result means that Levante are now just three points behind Cadiz and five behind Alaves and Elche, although they’re still rooted to the bottom of the table. They’ll hope the win can inspire what would be an utterly remarkable fight against relegation.

Defeat leaves Mallorca in 16th, just four points clear of the relegation zone as things stand. They’ll look to bounce back from the loss in order to ensure they don’t get dragged further down.