Karim Benzema proud of breaking Real Madrid 300 goal mark

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema grabbed his 300th club goal in their 4-1 La Liga win over Valencia.

The Frenchman smashed another Los Blancos milestone as a brace from himself and Vinicius Junior secured a crucial three points against Los Che.

Benzema’s first half penalty made it 300 goals for the 34-year-old in the Spanish capital with his second half strike kicking off another century target for him.

The former Lyon star was delighted to reach another personal landmark as Carlo Ancelotti’s side stretched their lead at the top of the table to eight points.

“301 goals……It’s a proud moment to reach this number at this club, and it makes me happy, because it’s the best club in the world”, he told an interview with Movistar+, via Mundo Deportivo.

“We had a great game after the defeat against Getafe and after having won in the Copa.

“It was a good game for us and for the fans.”

Benzema is clear as Real Madrid’s fourth highest ever goal scorer with 301 goals spread across 209 in league action, 21 in Copa del Rey games, 64 in Europe and seven in other competitions.

He is expected to overtake club icon Alfredo Di Stefano in third place (308) with Raul in second on 323.

Images via Real Madrid CF on Twitter/Getty Images