Joan Laporta remains confident that Barcelona can sign Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is a highly-valued young man. It’s expected the Norwegian marksman is going to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of this season as an informal release clause comes into play. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid want to sign him.

Joan Laporta is optimistic of signing Haaland despite the financial difficulties Barcelona find themselves in according to Diario Sport. The Barcelona president has met with Mino Raiola several times and believes he can offer Haaland an interesting offer from both a sporting perspective and a financial perspective.

It’s not going to be a cheap operation by any means, but Barcelona believe that if they get their house in order they can compete with the rest of the European elite for him.

He’d be worth the effort – the 22-year-old has scored a remarkable 76 goals in 75 games for Borussia Dortmund and is widely considered one of the most exciting players in the game.