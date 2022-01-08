Gerard Pique winds up Real Madrid fans over Valencia win

Barcelona star Gerard Pique has taken a Twitter crack at Real Madrid following their 4-1 win over Valencia.

Two goals each from Los Blancos star pair Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior sealed all three points in the Spanish capital.

However, a string of decisions from referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez, angered the Los Che bench, including a first half penalty, which allowed Benzema open the scoring.

The Valencia CF social media team let their feelings known via Twitter during the match with Pique joining forces with them to take a swipe at his old enemy.

No lo digáis muy alto que os van a sancionar. 🤫 https://t.co/OrfQ75IUL2 — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) January 8, 2022

Pique issued a tongue-in-cheek reply to Valencia by ‘warning’ them against speaking out against the league leaders.

The comments come on the back of Pique’s firm response to rumours over his salary package at the Camp Nou with a public revealing of his wage slip for the first half of 2021/22.

The 34-year-old will square off against Real Madrid in midweek as Barcelona head to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup semi finals.