Eric Garcia adds to Barcelona injury list in Granada draw

Barcelona’s growing injury list has received another casualty with Eric Garcia set for a spell on the sidelines.

The Spanish international was forced off in the early stages of the second half in La Blaugrana’s 1-1 La Liga draw away at Granada this weekend.

Garcia immediately signalled to the bench to ask for a substitution due to an apparent hamstring injury for the defender.

LATEST NEWS | @ericgm3 has right hamstring discomfort. He will undergo further tests tomorrow to find out the exact extent of the discomfort. pic.twitter.com/KJmJuvwW2A — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 8, 2022

The problem is Garcia’s first injury since joining the club this summer but even a hamstring strain could rule him out for a month.

Xavi currently has eight first team players on the treatment table at the Camp Nou with Garcia joining Ronald Araujo as an absentee at centre back.

The club are expected to issue an update on the 20-year-old in the next 48 hours, but he looks unlikely to be fit in time for their midweek trip to Saudi Arabia to face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

Images via Getty Images