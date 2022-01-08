Confirmation comes from Qatar that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer

Nasser Al-Attiyah, part of the family that owns Qatari side Al-Sadd and a cousin to the owners of Paris Saint-Germain, has admitted that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG in an interview he recently conducted with Mundo Deportivo.

“When someone wants to leave the club, it’s not easy [to keep them],” is what he said when asked whether Mbappe will join Real Madrid this summer or renew his contract with PSG. Mbappe’s contract with the French club expires at season’s end and it’s widely expected he’s going to head to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid made a couple of attempts to sign the marksman toward the tail end of the summer transfer window, but PSG rebuffed both efforts. He’s just six months from becoming a free agent, however, and can then join whomever he chooses.

But first, of course, there’s the small matter of the last 16 of the Champions League. PSG face Madrid, an intriguing game due to the Mbappe situation as well as the fact that both Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos will be returning to Spain for the first time since they left their respective clubs during the summer.