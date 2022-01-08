Carlo Ancelotti not interested in Valencia ‘robbery’ claims

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was unmoved by Valencia’s claims of a ‘robbery’ after their 4-1 La Liga win over Los Che.

Los Blancos secured an eight point lead at the top of the table thanks to two goals each from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema in Madrid.

However, the visitors were frustrated by decisions going against them at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, including a penalty which Benzema converted to make it 1-0 before the break.

Barcelona star Gerard Pique offered his ‘support’ to Valencia, who claimed Real Madrid had pulled off a ‘Money Heist’ style win, but Ancelotti rejected the claims in his post match interview.

“I don’t know what to say about these comments”, as per reports from Marca.

“I have to evaluate the game. We played well and we deserved to win.

“It’s true we opened the scoring with a penalty and that helped but we created plenty of opportunities and won the game.”

Real Madrid head off to Saudi Arabia in midweek for their Spanish Super Cup semi final against Barcelona plus the potential for a final if they beat the Catalans.

Next weekend’s league fixture has been cancelled and their next game could be the Copa del Rey clash with Elche on January 23.

Images via Getty Images