Barcelona will target Adama Traore if Ousmane Dembele doesn’t renew his contract

Barcelona are going to target Adama Traore if Ousmane Dembele decides against renewing his contract according to a report in Diario Sport. The winger has developed considerably since leaving Barcelona in 2015 and would be an interesting profile to recruit.

The Spanish international left Barcelona for Aston Villa and now plies his trade with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Barcelona have good relations with Wolves and Jorge Mendes, Traore’s agent, having sold them Francisco Trincao and Nelson Semedo recently.

Traore is understood to be good friends with several of the staff still at Barcelona as well as his Spanish teammates including Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Ferran Torres. But Barcelona aren’t the only suitor looking at the winger.

Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be in contact with the player’s representatives and would offer Traore favourable terms. The 25-year-old has made 20 appearances for Wolves across the Premier League and FA Cup this season but failed to either score or assist.