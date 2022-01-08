Barcelona welcome back four first-teamers for tonight’s trip to Granada

Barcelona have welcomed back Memphis Depay, Sergino Dest, Gavi and Ez Abde for this evening’s clash with Granada according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona travel to Los Carmenes to lock horns with the Andalusian outfit come nightfall, and will be boosted by the return of four players who have become important for them.

Memphis had been suffering from an injury to the hamstring of his left thigh, while Dest, Gavi and Abde had tested positive for covid-19. Ansu Fati is also close to a return, but it’s understood Xavi is going to save him for the Supercopa de Espana.

Ferran Torres and Pedri are both still positive for covid-19, while Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, Sergi Roberto and Martin Braithwaite are all still injured.

Barcelona go into the game fifth in the table, although they could climb as high as third should results go their way. Granada are 13th, sandwiched between Celta Vigo and Osasuna.