Barcelona held to last gasp 1-1 Granada draw

Barcelona missed the chance to extend their winning start to 2022 as Antonio Puertas’ 90th minute goal secured a 1-1 draw at Granada.

Xavi’s injury hit side looked set to battle to the finish line and seal a vital win in Andalucia but they were undone in the final seconds.

Dutch star Luuk de Jong nodded the visitors into a deserved second half lead as he cleverly turned home superbly Dani Alves’ wicked cross.

Luuk de Jong is on the scoresheet for Barcelona again! 🔥 And the assist comes from Dani Alves 👀 pic.twitter.com/Sfala3z9H8 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 8, 2022

However, the away side went into retreat in the closing stages, after teenage midfielder Gavi was sent off for a second booking.

That invited pressure from Granada as the clock ticked down and Puertas curled home a dramatic equaliser as Barcelona failed to clear a corner.

Granada equalise late on against Barcelona! 😱 Antonio Puertas punishes Xavi's side just a few minutes after Gavi's dismissal 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/sxbFMiLNtj — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 8, 2022

Up next for Barcelona is a trip to Saudi Arabia to face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, with the potential of two games in Riyadh, as Granada travel to Getafe in La Liga action.

