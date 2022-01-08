Barcelona Granada

Barcelona held to last gasp 1-1 Granada draw

Barcelona missed the chance to extend their winning start to 2022 as Antonio Puertas’ 90th minute goal secured a 1-1 draw at Granada.

Xavi’s injury hit side looked set to battle to the finish line and seal a vital win in Andalucia but they were undone in the final seconds.

Dutch star Luuk de Jong nodded the visitors into a deserved second half lead as he cleverly turned home superbly Dani Alves’ wicked cross.

However, the away side went into retreat in the closing stages, after teenage midfielder Gavi was sent off for a second booking.

That invited pressure from Granada as the clock ticked down and Puertas curled home a dramatic equaliser as Barcelona failed to clear a corner.

Up next for Barcelona is a trip to Saudi Arabia to face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, with the potential of two games in Riyadh, as Granada travel to Getafe in La Liga action.

