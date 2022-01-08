Barcelona announce the signing of Fabio Blanco from Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona have announced the signing of Fabio Blanco from Eintracht Frankfurt according to a report in Diario Sport. The 17-year-old has signed a contract with the club until 2024, and will start off with Barcelona B before hopefully joining the first team.

Blanco joined Eintracht from Valencia in the summer, having come through the youth system at Mestalla. But now he’s under the command of Sergi Barjuan. Barcelona have inserted a €100m release clause in his contract to protect their investment.

Barcelona B are currently seventh in the third tier of Spanish football, having lost several of their best players to the first team this season due to the injury crisis enveloping Barcelona as well as Xavi’s preference to incorporate talented youth.

Blanco will also hope to eventually get chances in the first team, given Xavi has proven he’ll give minutes to anyone who deserves them and can help the team.