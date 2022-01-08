Atletico Madrid eye Cedric Soares as defensive cover option

Atletico Madrid could raid Arsenal for Portuguese international Cedric Soares in the coming weeks.

Los Rojiblancos are set to bring in some new faces during the January transfer window with Diego Simeone looking to strengthen his squad options.

Kieran Trippier’s eventual departure to Newcastle has left Simeone short of options at right back following the England star’s switch to St. James’ Park.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Atletico sporting director Andrea Berta has highlighted a string of possible targets, with Soares representing a cut price deal.

The 30-year-old has been played a bit part role so far in 2021/22, and he could be open to a loan move to Madrid, if a deal can be reached.

However, there is no indication on a purchase clause being included in the move, with Simeone rumoured to prefer a straight loan agreement, ahead of a firm decision on his future Trippier replacement this summer.

Images via Getty Images