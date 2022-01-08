Alvaro Morata is frustrated by the lack of movement on his transfer to Barcelona

Alvaro Morata wants to leave Atletico Madrid and Juventus to join Barcelona according to a report in Diario AS. The fact he’s yet to complete the move is said to have frustrated him, even though he’s currently starting for Juventus.

Massimiliano Allegri is understood to be blocking the move, as he doesn’t want to lose yet another forward without a replacement. He already lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United at the very end of the summer transfer window, after all. Should he lose Morata as well, the only pure nine he would have is Moise Kean.

So Morata has to wait. Xavi called him on Tuesday to assure him that Barcelona are still interested in making the move happen, but that they have to create the financial conditions to do so by moving on certain unwanted players to pastures new.

The state of affairs also means that Barcelona must proceed without him and rely on Luuk de Jong and Ferran Jutgla to lead the line for the time being. Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres are still fighting to return to full fitness.