Vini Jr and Eduardo Camavinga return for Valencia clash

Real Madrid have been boosted by some key returns ahead of this weekend’s La Liga clash at home to Valencia.

Los Blancos kicked off 2022 with a shock 1-0 defeat away at Getafe on January 2, with their title rivals closing the gap as a result.

However, boss Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to get back on the winning track at home to Los Che tomorrow night, with Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga both included in the matchday squad by the Italian coach.

Both players missed out against Getafe, after testing positive for Covid-19 at the end of 2021, with Camavinga featuring in the midweek Copa del Rey win over Alcoyano.

Ancelotti is expected to bring Vini Jr straight back into the starting line up, for his first action of 2021, with Camavinga set to start on the bench.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V VALENCIA

Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Vini Jr, Benzema, Rodrygo