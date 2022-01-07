Real Madrid will wait until the end of the season to renew Vinicius Junior’s contract

Real Madrid are keen to renew Vinicius Junior’s contract according to a report in Marca. The 21-year-old Brazilian has exploded this season, finally delivering on his long-evident potential.

His current deal runs until 2024, and the club have made it clear that they’re determined to renew it on terms that match his current level of performance.

But it won’t be done immediately. Both the club and the player’s representatives have agreed to wait until the end of the season to negotiate the deal after a meeting on the subject in December.

Both parties prefer that Vinicius is completely focused on football until the end of the current campaign. And he’s been superb, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists in 2,049 minutes.

Madrid also have other things to focus on. They want to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain and Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, although it’s understood they’re more optimistic about the success of the former than the latter.