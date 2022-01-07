Paris Saint-Germain consider appointing Zinedine Zidane this summer to help keep Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain will appoint Zinedine Zidane to replace Mauricio Pochettino by this summer at the very latest according to a report by RMC carried by PSG Talk.

The move is part of PSG’s idea to convince Kylian Mbappe to ignore Real Madrid’s advances and instead renew his contract at the Parc des Princes. It’s understood Zidane wants to be able to work with Mbappe if he does join PSG.

Pochettino is under serious pressure in the French capital. PSG are 13 points clear of Nice at the top of Ligue 1 but have failed to convince with their brand of football. Despite the presence of Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, they’ve not really shone.

They finished second in their Champions League group behind Manchester City and as a result will face off against Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League. Should they lose that fixture, as is possible given Los Blancos’ ominous form, one would expect that Pochettino would be a dead man walking.