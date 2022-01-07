Newcastle United are determined to pry Diego Carlos from Sevilla

Newcastle United haven’t completed their January business just yet. Hours after securing the purchase of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, the English side are doubling down on attempts to pry Brazilian centre-back Diego Carlos from Sevilla according to a report in The Athletic carried by Diario AS.

Sevilla have already rejected an offer of €25m from Newcastle and are understood to be holding out for a fee closer to €45m. It’s thought that Newcastle could spend as much as €120m during the January transfer window as they’re flush with cash following their mid-season takeover by an investment fund linked to the rather wealthy crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Carlos, 28, joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 from Nantes after a three-year spell in Ligue 1. He’s formed a rock-solid partnership with Jules Kounde at the heart of the Andalusian side’s defence since, and was integral to the team that’s finished in the top four of La Liga two years running and won the Europa League back in 2019/20.