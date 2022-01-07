Marc Roca still dreaming of Spanish call-up despite lack of minutes at Bayern Munich

Marc Roca earned a move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020 after starring for an Espanyol team that ended up being relegated from La Liga to Segunda. They’re back in La Liga now and Roca is still in Germany, but it’s fair to say the move hasn’t quite worked out how the 25-year-old would have envisioned.

Roca went from making 35 league appearances for Espanyol in 2019/20 to making six Bundesliga appearances in 2020/21 and just three so far this season. Injuries have played their part, but it’s not good for a footballer of his age to be playing so little.

“No, I don’t contemplate a loan,” Roca said in comments carried by Marca when asked about his immediate future. “I’m comfortable and I feel good. If I hadn’t played since the injury and felt that I wasn’t developing, I’d consider a loan. But that’s not the case. I felt very good throughout the month of December and the coach supports me. I’m looking forward to 2022.

“Playing with Spain would be amazing,” he replied when asked whether he’d like to make it to the forthcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It’s everyone’s dream. I hope I’m lucky enough to do so one day, even more so in a World Cup. But I have to focus on the present and continue fighting day by day. I have to earn more minutes so that Luis Enrique can notice me.”

Roca will find it hard to break into Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team. The midfield is full of talent and options, including players like Sergio Busquets, Koke, Thiago Alcantara, Gavi, Pedri and Carlos Soler. He’ll need to take a big leap forward in 2022 if he’s intent on making it on the plane to Qatar in November.