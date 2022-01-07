Hector Bellerin is loving life at Real Betis. The Spaniard joined the Andalusian club this summer from Arsenal on a season-long loan and has made 12 appearances for a team that’s flying high.

Betis are currently third in La Liga, a point clear of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid and eight points behind their second-placed city rivals Sevilla, who they’ll also be facing off against in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey this coming weekend.

They’re are also performing well in Europe. They’re currently on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League, but this season they finished second in their group to qualify for the last 32 of the Europa League, where they’ll play Zenit.

Bellerin is enjoying the ride, especially given he comes from a Betis-supporting family despite being born and raised in Barcelona. He’s spent his entire senior career at Arsenal after joining them from Barcelona at the age of 16, aside from loan spells at Watford and Betis.

“All my family supported Betis,” Bellerin told LaLiga World. “Everyone at home followed them, my dad and I were die-hard supporters. There’s an energy in the stadium that’s difficult to describe, it’s fantastic. It’s wonderful to be able to share the amazing atmosphere with the fans. The supporters here have so much respect for the players, they love football and the club.”