Gerard Pique publishes Barcelona wage slip amid salary leaks

Barcelona star Gerard Pique has hit back in response to controversial leaks over wages at the Camp Nou.

Spanish journalist Lluis Canut claimed he received access to the salaries of La Blaugrana’s biggest stars with Pique named as one of the highest earners at the club.

Canut claimed Pique’s wage packet, alongside fellow veterans Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, was higher than previously claimed by the defender.

However, Pique has taken to Twitter to show details of how much he has earnt in 2021, with a 50% pay slip so far this season.

Alongside Pique’s firm response to Canut’s report, Barcelona have also released their own statement, to clarify the club’s position on salary payments.

The Catalan giants have rejected the possibility of a leak over the story and dismissed the claims as false.

The club have also confirmed all three players mentioned by Canut took a salary cut at the start of the season as part of renegotiated contracts.

