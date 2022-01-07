Gareth Bale could retire from football when his Real Madrid contract expires

Gareth Bale could retire from football when his contract with Real Madrid comes to an end according to a report in The Athletic.

Bale’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu is set to expire at the end of the season and there’s no prospect of him renewing.

The next step for the forward will be determined on whether Wales make it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. If they do, he’ll look to join a club to prepare for the tournament.

If they don’t, the 32-year-old will consider whether he wants to continue playing or bring his career to an end. He’s financially secure enough to not have to bring money into his decision.

Bale joined Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2013 and has won two La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues. He’s played 254 times for Los Blancos and contributed 106 goals as well as 67 assists. He’s also earned 100 caps for Wales.