Fiorentina tipped to make January move for Real Madrid playmaker Isco

Fiorentina have been tipped to move for Real Madrid playmaker Isco according to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Football Italia.

Isco’s contract expires at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season, and he’s hardly featured under Carlo Ancelotti this term. He’s played just 195 minutes across all competitions in 2021/22.

Fiorentina want to make a move for him this January, although his high salary demands could prove an issue for the Italian outfit. There are also other clubs interested in the Andalusian, league leaders Internazionale among them.

Isco was tipped to become one of the best playmakers in European football, but things haven’t quite worked out like that for the now 29-year-old.

He joined Madrid in the summer of 2013 after making his name down south with Malaga, but has seen his influence wane in these last couple of seasons.

Fiorentina are currently sixth in Serie A, six points behind Atalanta and the top four. As things stand they’d qualify for next season’s Europa Conference League.