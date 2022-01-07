Diego Godin close to joining Brazilian champions Atletico Mineiro after leaving Cagliari

Former Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin will terminate his contract with Italian side Cagliari in the coming days according to a report by Fabrizio Romano.

Brazilian champions Atletico Mineiro have made an offer to sign the Uruguayan on a free transfer, and the final decision will be taken soon. The race is still open – it’s all up to Godin.

Godin, 35, spent nine years at Atletico Madrid between 2010 and 2019. He won – among other honours – La Liga, the Copa del Rey and two Europa League titles during his time in Spain.

He moved to Italy after departing Spain in 2019, joining Internazionale before a stint with Cagliari. A uncompromising centre-back, he’s made 153 appearances for Uruguay.

Atletico Mineiro are strong. Based in Belo Horizonte, they just won the Brasileirao for the first time since 1971 and the Copa do Brasil for the first time since 2014. They’re a heavyweight of Brazilian football alongside Flamengo and Palmeiras.