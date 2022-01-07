Copa del Rey draw: Real Betis face Sevilla as Barcelona and Real Madrid learn their last 16 opponents

The draw for the last 16 of the Copa del Rey was made on Friday afternoon, throwing up eight absolutely intriguing ties.

Atletico Baleares will take on Valencia, Girona will take on Rayo Vallecano, Sporting Gijon will take on Cadiz, Elche will take on Real Madrid, Real Sociedad will take on Atletico Madrid, Real Betis will take on Sevilla, Athletic Club will take on Barcelona and Mallorca will take on Espanyol.

Atletico Baleares – Valencia

Girona – Rayo Vallecano

Sporting Gijon – Cadiz

Elche – Real Madrid

Real Sociedad – Atletico Madrid

Real Betis – Sevilla

Athletic Club – Barcelona

Mallorca – Espanyol

The tie of the round is undoubtedly El Gran Derbi, the battle between city rivals Betis and Sevilla. The game will be played at the Benito Villamarin and is sure to be an incredible occasion. Both sides are flying high this season – Sevilla are in second place and Betis are eight points behind them in third.