Borussia Dortmund preparing for Erling Haaland exit in 2022

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has called on Erling Haaland to make a decision on his future in 2022.

Haaland has been heavily linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park in the coming months, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both rumoured to be tracking him.

The Norwegian international is under contract until 2024 with his exit clause rumoured to be dropping to €75m at the end of 2021/22.

Dortmund have previously hinted their determination to sit down with Haaland and his agent Mino Raiola before the end of January.

However, Watzke has confirmed an exit is unlikely this month for the 21-year-old, but admitted the summer could be a different situation for the club.

“Who would give one of the best strikers in Europe away in the winter market if they didn’t have to?”, as per an interview with Der Spiegel, reported via Marca.

“He will not leave in January. Dortmund is still in three competitions and we want to compete with the best teams.

“Of course it’ll be difficult to retain him. However, we want to and we’ll try.

“Haaland will not leave in January, but in summer it will be difficult to keep him.”

The La Liga duo are likely to be rivalled by Premier League giants Manchester City in the race to sign Haaland in 2022 with Haaland’s reputation continuing to grow.

The former RB Salzburg forward has netted 19 goals in 15 games in 2021/22 after scoring 41 goals in 41 appearances last season.