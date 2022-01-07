Barcelona confirm Alex Collado loan to Granada

Barcelona have confirmed midfield star Alex Collado will join La Liga rivals Granada on loan until the end of 2021/22.

Collado has not featured in competitive action for La Blaugrana so far this season with his last senior action coming on January 25 in 2020.

Xavi has now opted to sanction a loan deal for the 22-year-old with his contract at the Camp Nou expiring in July with no extension on offer for the Sabadell born schemer.

Agreement with @GranadaCF for the loan of @AlexCollado_ until the end of the season — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 7, 2022

However, he is not expected to feature for his new club against Barcelona in their clash at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes this weekend.

Collado’s exit could trigger a string of loan exits for Xavi in the coming weeks with Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho joining Premier League side Aston Villa on a short term deal.

French star Ousmane Dembele could also be on the move if an agreement is not reached on his own extension talks.

Dembele’s current deal expires at the end of the campaign, and his future position remains unclear, despite Xavi’s determination to keep him at the Catalan giants.