Villarreal will welcome back three key stars ahead of their Copa del Rey clash with Sporting Gijon tonight.

The Yellow Submarine head to Asturias on the back of six straight wins across all competitions, a run that has seen them return to European contention, as well as progressing in the Champions League and reaching this stage of the Copa del Rey.

They extended their winning run with a 5-0 win over Levante last time out, and they did so with a number of coronavirus and injury absentees.

Unai Emery will remain without a number of players for the trip to Gijon, with Arnaut Danjuma, Francis Coquelin and Paco Alcacer all out with injured, while Samu Chukwueze, Boulaye Dia, Sergue Aurier and Aissa Mandi all participating in the African Cup of Nations for the next month.

But Villarreal will welcome back Alfonso Pedraza, Dani Parejo and Juan Foyth are all back in the mix.

Those returns will be key for Emery, not only tonight but for this weekend’s tasy-looking clash with Atletico Madrid.

A number of younger players are also expected to be included in the squad, as they were against Levante over the weekend.