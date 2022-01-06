Sevilla beat Real Zaragoza 2-0 to progress to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey

Sevilla navigated the third round of the Copa del Rey with ease on Thursday evening to beat Real Zaragoza 2-0 and secure their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Jules Kounde fired the Andalusian side into a lead in the 31st minute before Rafa Mir doubled their advantage in the 69th. Zaragoza had no response for Julen Lopetegui’s men.

The Copa should be something Sevilla train their sights on this season, although they’re also in the midst of a tough title race with Real Madrid. Los Blancos currently sit five points clear of them with a game more played.

Given Sevilla failed to make it out of their group in the Champions League, victory in the Copa could make their season memorable should they fail to triumph in La Liga.

Zaragoza won’t have expected to have beaten Sevilla, although home advantage in Copa ties can always be influential. They’re currently mired in 16th place in the Segunda.