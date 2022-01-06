Real Madrid have been handed a big injury boost ahead of their La Liga clash with Valencia this weekend.

Los Blancos are hoping to return to winning ways in La Liga this weekend following a shock defeat to Getafe last time out, their first defeat in 16 games.

Though, they have since progressed to the next round of the Copa del Rey with a win over Alcoyano on Wednesday night.

That game came too soon for Vinicius Junior, who was only able to return from coronavirus isolation on the morning of the game.

But after missing the last two games, the Brazilian will return to the fold for the Valencia clash.

Vinicius trained for the first time since his coronavirus diagnosis today and he will be included in the squad for Saturday.

The winger has been key to Real Madrid’s efforts so far this season, scoring 10 times in La Liga, and his return will be a big boost.

It’s a timely one, too, after Real Madrid saw their lead at the top reduced to five points last time out, and they have also played a game more than second place Sevilla.