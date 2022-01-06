Manchester City announce Pep Guardiola and Juanma Lillo have tested positive for covid-19

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola and his assistant Juanma Lillo have both tested positive for covid-19 according to Cope.

The two are now isolating, as are the rest of the positive cases at the Premier League club. City have now reported 21 positives, 14 of which are first team personnel and seven of which are players.

Rodolfo Borrell, assistant coach, will take City’s FA Cup clash with Swindon Town this weekend.

City have been near-perfect this season. They’re top of the Premier League with 17 wins, two draws and two defeats to their name, having taken 53 points from their opening 21 fixtures.

They’re a remarkable ten points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who they face next in the Premier League. Guardiola will hope to be back in time for that one.

They topped their Champions League group at Paris Saint-Germain’s expense, finishing a point ahead of the French outfit to set up a last 16 date with Sporting Club de Portugal.